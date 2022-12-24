Shaheedi Jor Mela: Punjab DGP reviews security arrangements in Fatehgarh Sahib

ANI
Fatehgarh Sahib, December 24
Punjab Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav on Saturday said that he has reviewed the security arrangements with DIG Rupnagar Range and Senior Superintendent of Police Fatehgarh Sahib for the smooth conduct of Shaheedi Jor Mela in the district.
Reviewed the security arrangements with DIG @RupnagarRange & SSP @FatehgarhsahibP for the smooth conduct of Shaheedi Jor Mela in #FatehgarhSahib and prayed for the peace and harmony in the state.#SafePunjab pic.twitter.com/1QowlGgRhm— DGP Punjab Police (@DGPPunjabPolice) December 24, 2022
The DGP said that for the first time, drones would be pressed into service for surveillance and State Disaster Relief Force would be deployed to tackle any untoward incident.
Drones are being used for surveillance & special teams have been positioned to respond to contingencies @PunjabPoliceInd is committed to keep #Punjab safe and secure as per the directions of @BhagwantMann #SafePunjab (2/2)— DGP Punjab Police (@DGPPunjabPolice) December 24, 2022
"Reviewed the security arrangements with DIG at Rupnagar Range and SSP of Fatehgarh Sahibfor the smooth conduct of Shaheedi Jor Mela in Fatehgarh Sahib and prayed for peace and harmony in the state," Punjab DGP tweeted.
Yadav further said that he addressed 3,000 police officers who have been deployed for security arrangements in district Fatehgarh Sahib from December 26-28 for the Shaheedi Jor Mela.
Addressed 3000 police officers being deployed for security arrangements in district #Fatehgarhsahib from 26 to 28 December for the Shaheedi Jor Mela.— DGP Punjab Police (@DGPPunjabPolice) December 24, 2022
5 Samadhan Centres have been set up to assist devotees coming all over India and a modern Command Centre established. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/1kMd9Aja0h
Five Samadhan Centres have been set up to assist devotees coming from all over India and a modern Command Centre has been established.
Earlier on Friday, Yadav held a meeting with Fatehgarh Sahib police officials to review security arrangements for the smooth conduct of Shaheedi Jor Mela.
The event will be held from December 26 to 28 in memory of the younger Sahibzadas of Guru Gobind Singh.
