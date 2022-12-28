Gazetted holiday in Punjab today in view of Shaheedi Sabha in Fatehgarh Sahib

Chandigarh, December 27
The Punjab Government has declared a gazetted holiday in the state on December 28 in view of the Shaheedi Sabha to be held to mark the martyrdom day of Sahibzadas at Fatehgarh Sahib.
An official spokesperson of the government said that on the occasion of the Shaheedi Sabha at Fatehgarh Sahib, all government offices, boards/corporations and government educational institutions of the state will remain closed on December 28.
A notification in this regard was issued by the Department of Personnel today.
This holiday has been declared under the interpretation of Section 25 of the Negotiable Instruments Act-1881.
Sahibzadas inspire us:CM
Fatehgarh Sahib, December 27
On the second day of Shaheedi Jor Mela, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, along with his wife Dr Gurpreet Kaur, today paid obeisance at historical Gurdwara Fatehgarh Sahib.
The CM said supreme sacrifice of the Sahibzadas at such a young age hardly finds any parallel in the world history. It inspired Punjabis to fight against injustice, he said. — OC
Veer Bal Diwas observed in US
Washington, December 27
The Indian High Commission in the US observed the ‘Veer Bal Diwas’ by paying tribute to the Sahibzadas.
The Indian community viewed the exhibition that was hosted on the lives of Sahibzadas, the Indian High Commission tweeted. PM Narendra Modi had declared December 26 to be marked as ‘Veer Bal Diwas’. — ANI
#VeerBalDiwas was observed in @IndianEmbassyUS to pay tribute to the Sahibzades. Cd’A @ranganathan_sr,in her remarks,alluded to the unparalleled sacrifices made by the Sahibzades. 🇮🇳Diaspora & students particptd & also viewed the digital exhibition on the lives of the Sahibzades. pic.twitter.com/TrbEjDcXJv— India in USA (@IndianEmbassyUS) December 26, 2022
