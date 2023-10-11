Shahid Latif, mastermind of 2016 Pathankot attack, shot dead in Pakistan: Reports

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, October 11

India's most wanted terrorist Shahid Latif has been killed in Pakistan.

As per reports, Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorist Shahid Latif, the mastermind of 2016 Pathankot attack, was allegedly shot dead by "unknown gunmen" in a mosque at Sialkot.

In 1996, he was arrested from Jammu in a case related to narcotics and terrorism.

In 2010, Congress-UPA government had released 25 terrorists as a goodwill gesture. One of them was terrorist Shahid Latif.

He went on to plan the January 2, 2016, attack on the Pathankot airbase in which four attackers and two security forces personnel were killed.

More details are awaited.

