Shahid Latif, mastermind of 2016 Pathankot attack, shot dead in Pakistan: Reports

Chandigarh, October 11
India's most wanted terrorist Shahid Latif has been killed in Pakistan.
As per reports, Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorist Shahid Latif, the mastermind of 2016 Pathankot attack, was allegedly shot dead by "unknown gunmen" in a mosque at Sialkot.
In 1996, he was arrested from Jammu in a case related to narcotics and terrorism.
In 2010, Congress-UPA government had released 25 terrorists as a goodwill gesture. One of them was terrorist Shahid Latif.
He went on to plan the January 2, 2016, attack on the Pathankot airbase in which four attackers and two security forces personnel were killed.
More details are awaited.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Israel-Hamas war: How a secretive Hamas commander masterminded the attack on Israel
Israeli public broadcaster Kan reports the weekend death tol...
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann targets Sukhbir Badal, Sunil Jakhar, Partap Bajwa on SYL issue
Challenging these leaders for a debate once again on Novembe...
Drug smuggler arrested in Punjab; Rs 4.94 crore, 38 fake vehicle number plates, 1 revolver seized from him
Manjeet Singh is one of the key accused in the 30kg heroin r...