Shah’s remarks on ‘Bandi Singhs’ leave Sikh bodies dejected

Tribune News Service

GS Paul

Amritsar, December 21

Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s ‘negative response’ over MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal’s question in the Lok Sabha on a ‘mercy plea’ of death row prisoner Balwant Singh Rajoana has left the Sikh bodies dejected.

Shah stated that the mercy petition could not be considered as it was submitted by a ‘third party’ (Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee) and not by Rajoana’s family members.

The Home Minister pointed out that the one who had shown no repentance over his act of terrorism should not expect mercy of any sort.

The SGPC had submitted the mercy plea demanding commutation of death sentence of Rajoana, convicted of the assassination of former Chief Minister Beant Singh in 1995, with the President in 2012.

SGPC chief Harjinder Singh Dhami said, “The demand of releasing Bandi Singhs is within the scope of the Constitution. Shah’s remarks are contrary to the Centre’s notification.”

In 2019, the Centre had issued a notification on the occasion of 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev to commute the death sentence of Rajoana to life imprisonment and release of eight Bandi Singhs who were behind the bars despite completion of their sentences.

Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh has constituted a panel to take up the Rajoana and other Bandi Singhs’ issue with the Prime Minister’s Office by December 31.

Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee chief Harmeet Singh Kalka said, “When the issue of Bandi Singhs was being followed by Akal Takht constituted panel, there was no logic of raising it in the Lok Sabha.” BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa said Harsimrat had raised the issue to gain political mileage.

Speaking on the Bills to replace the IPC and the CrPC, Harsimrat had called for revising the clause allowing only the family to move a mercy petition of a convict.

