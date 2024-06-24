 Shambhu locals, shopkeepers protest blocking of highway by farmer unions : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Punjab
  • Shambhu locals, shopkeepers protest blocking of highway by farmer unions

Shambhu locals, shopkeepers protest blocking of highway by farmer unions

Threaten to block roads if dharna not lifted, raise slogans against state government

Shambhu locals, shopkeepers protest blocking of highway by farmer unions

Local residents and farmers argue with each other at the Shambhu border protest site on Sunday.



Tribune News Service

Aman Sood

Patiala, June 23

Hundreds of residents, traders and shopkeepers from nearby villages today reached the dharna site of the farmer unions at Shambhu and protested against blocking of the national highway for the past over four months leading to financial losses and adding to the woes of commuters. On the other hand, farmer unions have said they were “BJP-sponsored agents”, many of whom are “involved with the mining mafia”.

Facing inconvenience, residents of villages near Shambhu had last week requested the farmer unions to vacate the national highway. Residents from nearby villages in Punjab and Haryana, along with shopkeepers from Ambala, today reached Shambhu and entered into an argument with the farmer union members and leaders after their attempts to urge farmers to lift the dharna from the site fell on deaf ears.

Residents said they had to make a detour for their day-to-day works owing to the ongoing protest, consuming more time and resources. “We had welcomed them with open arms on February 12 in addition to opening our houses for them and also served them langar. But instead of understanding our problems, they are terming us BJP workers and goondas,” said Mintoo of Rajgarh village.

“We have requested the farmers many times. Our trade is suffering and two residents from our nearby villages have died due to delay in treatment as the farmers are least concerned about the hardships faced by us,” said Bahadar Singh of Ramnagar village. “We went only to talk to them but they termed us mining mafia or hooligans. The Punjab Government is sleeping and not acting against these unions, which have completely blocked entry and exit through the highway,” he said.

The residents appealed to the farmer unions to immediately clear the highway at Shambhu as the unmetalled roads would not be motorable during the monsoon season that is likely to start in the next few days. “We will block the highway also, and if need be, would answer the farmer unions in the same language they understand if the blockade is not lifted in three days,” said villagers.

While reacting to the developments, general secretary of the Punjab Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee Sarwan Singh Pandher, who is leading the union dharna at Shambhu, termed the agitators who entered their dharna site as “BJP agents” backed by the “AAP government and the mining mafia”.

The police said nearby residents had reached the dharna site to talk to farmer union members where the two factions entered into a heated argument. “We intervened to calm things down and the villagers left the spot. No case has been registered as no complaint has been received,” said Shambhu SHO Amanpal Virk.

Meanwhile at Ambala, Bhartiya Kisan Union (Shaheed Bhagat Singh) president Amarjeet Singh Mohri accused the BJP of sending its people to create disturbance in the agitation.

Many patients died for want of emergency care

Many patients have lost their lives while the injured in road accidents or pregnant women have to use the long route to reach nearby hospitals. Instead of Ambala, which is just 15 minutes from our villages, we have to travel an hour to reach Rajpura or other places for health emergencies. — Local residents

Attempt to destabilise our peaceful dharna

It is another attempt by the Centre and the state government-sponsored people to destabilise our peaceful dharna. We are only sitting on the highway while the Haryana cops have raised blockades by placing boulders and wired fencing. — Sarwan Singh Pandher, general secretary of punjab kisan mazdoor sangharsh committee

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab PUNJABI TADKA

Bhagwant Mann & Raghav Chadha: What’s up with AAP

2
Punjab

Police register FIR against girl for performing ‘asana’ in Golden Temple

3
Punjab

Man shoots dead daughter, mother and pet dog before killing self in Punjab’s Barnala

4
Punjab

Group of miscreants try to create ruckus at farmers’ protest site at Shambhu border

5
Jalandhar

'For first time, DGP has countered CM': Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar targets Bhagwant Mann over cops' transfer

6
Punjab

Punjab CM’s new abode: Teams zero in on two houses in Jalandhar

7
Punjab

2 power plant units in Punjab go out of operation amid demand surge

8
2024 T20 Cricket World Cup

Afghanistan shock Australia by 21 runs in Super 8s match of T20 World Cup

9
Haryana

Haryana govt has closed all gates of barrage that releases water to Delhi: Atishi

10
2024 T20 Cricket World Cup

T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan players celebrate DJ Bravo style, dance to ‘Champion’ song after historic victory against Australia

Don't Miss

View All
Rejected by Indian Army, love for olive green led Amritsar’s Tejpal to fight & die for Russia
Punjab

Rejected by Indian Army, love for olive green led Amritsar’s Tejpal to fight & die for Russia

'I am woman now': UP man claims sex change operation without his consent, case filed
Uttar Pradesh

'I am woman now': UP man claims sex change operation without his consent, case filed

Monsoon expected around June 27: Met
Chandigarh

Monsoon expected in Chandigarh around June 27: Met

Women potters from Moga foray into terracotta jewellery territory
Punjab

Women potters from Moga foray into terracotta jewellery territory

Polluted air killed 1.69L Indian kids in 2021
India

Polluted air killed 1.69 lakh Indian kids in 2021

Video: SpiceJet passengers made to wait inside plane 'without AC for an hour' amid severe heatwave in Delhi
Trending

Video: SpiceJet passengers made to wait inside plane 'without AC for an hour' amid severe heatwave in Delhi

Bengaluru couple shocked as they find snake in Amazon package
India

Bengaluru couple shocked as they find snake in Amazon package

Heart of HARYANA: No sarkari naukri, no brides: Tribe of jobless bachelors swells
Haryana Heart of Haryana

No sarkari naukri, no brides: Tribe of jobless bachelors swells in Haryana

Top News

CBI files FIR, sends teams to Bihar, Gujarat to probe NEET irregularities

CBI files FIR, sends teams to Bihar, Gujarat to probe NEET irregularities

Education Ministry complaint mentions ‘certain isolated inci...

Paper leak trail leads cops to Jharkhand school

Paper leak trail leads cops to Jharkhand school

Sealed polybag, trunk found tampered with; school staff quiz...

18th Lok Sabha’s 1st session begins today, likely to be stormy

18th Lok Sabha’s 1st session begins today, likely to be stormy

Mann shifted 10,000 cops as they voted for Congress, says Warring

Mann shifted 10,000 cops as they voted for Congress, says Warring

Thousands of Indian workers left on roads as Kuwait evacuates dilapidated buildings

Thousands of Indian workers left on roads as Kuwait evacuates dilapidated buildings


Cities

View All

Harjot Singh’s kin want Odisha Govt, marine authorities to trace him

Harjot Singh’s kin want Odisha Govt, marine authorities to trace him

3 associates of US-based smuggler held with 200-gm heroin, weapons

Visitors to passport office at receiving end

Farmers of 10 villages protest, say canal water not reaching them

Traders urge MP Naveen Jindal to get trade through Attari resumed

Man shoots dead daughter, mother and pet dog before killing self in Punjab’s Barnala

Man shoots dead daughter, mother and pet dog before killing self in Punjab’s Barnala

Talwandi Sabo: Youth hurt in firing outside university

Bathinda: Farmers make a beeline for railway station to hire migrant labour

Ravneet Bittu ignites hope for railway link to Takht Sri Damdama Sahib in Talwandi Sabo

SAD fifth at Sikander Maluka’s home turf

Despite Punjab and Haryana High Court orders, unauthorised vendors thriving at Sector 17 Plaza in Chandigarh

Despite Punjab and Haryana High Court orders, unauthorised vendors thriving at Sector 17 Plaza in Chandigarh

Over 9K appear for TGT exam in Chandigarh

Days after bomb threat, Chandigarh Railway Station security lax

Banks owe Chandigarh Police Dept Rs 4.11 crore for security service

Open House: Should Chandigarh MC provide free water, parking facilities to residents?

Gates of barrage releasing water to Delhi shut by Haryana, alleges Atishi

Gates of barrage releasing water to Delhi shut by Haryana, alleges Atishi

AAP delegation meets L-G, seeks cooperation to resolve water crisis

Instead of finding solution, AAP & BJP playing politics: Congress

Expect rain and thunderstorm today

Courier fraud: 6 held for duping man of Rs 2.5L

‘For 1st time a DGP has countered a state CM’: Punjab BJP chief Jakhar targets Bhagwant Mann over cops’ transfer

'For first time, DGP has countered CM': Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar targets Bhagwant Mann over cops' transfer

Jalandhar: Year on, flood memories still haunt Lohian farmers

PSPCL detects 14 electricity theft cases

Jalandhar West bypoll: Setback for AAP as Bhagat community leader to join Congress

626th Parkash Purb: Ahead of byelection, CM Mann ‘woos’ Bhagat community with Kabir Dham

Ludhiana: 2 murder bid suspects nabbed after gunfight

Ludhiana: 2 murder bid suspects nabbed after gunfight

1 killed, another injured as truck runs over 2 men sleeping on Hambran road footpath

3 held with 345 gm heroin, drug money

Rajya Sabha MP seeks urgent push for food processing industries in Punjab

Speed up recoveries, achieve targets on time: DC instructs revenue officials

‘Mission Sahyog’ launched to fight against drugs

‘Mission Sahyog’ launched in Patiala to fight against drugs