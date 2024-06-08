Shambhu protesters angry with Kangana Ranaut’s video message, plan agitation

Mohit Khanna
Patiala, June 7
Mandi MP-elect Kangana Ranaut’s video message on X after the alleged slapping incident has triggered anger among protesting farmers at Shambhu border.
After the incident, Kangana had said she was safe and expressed concern over the “growing terrorism and militancy in Punjab”. The comments did not go down well with leaders of the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha at Shambhu border.
Kisan Mazdoor Morcha leaders Amarjeet Singh Mohri and Tejveer Singh condemned Kangana for painting Punjab in bad light. They said besides lodging a police complaint against her, farmers would hold protests at the site and decide future course of action in the coming days.
“Many leaders have faced the public ire before, some even have been attacked, but their respective state was never dragged into the controversy like this,” said Tejveer.
Mohri said the BJP had a history of adopting divisive strategies in order to get a foothold in Punjab. “Farmers’ protests have united the masses, but the BJP is trying to polarise people by allowing leaders like Kangana and Hans Raj Hans to make provocative speeches,” he added.
Farmers at Shambhu border have expressed solidarity with Kulwinder Kaur, who has been accused of slapping Kangana in the security check area at the Chandigarh airport on Thursday. Farmer unions have expressed regret over the episode, at the same time they have demanded an independent probe in the matter. They have also demanded that the footage be made public where the alleged incident happened.
