Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif's ancestral village in Tarn Taran holds 'ardas'

Tarn Taran, April 11
Residents of Jati Umra, the native village of the Sharif family, welcomed the elevation of Shehbaz Sharif as the 23rd Prime Minister of Pakistan by holding an ‘ardas’ at the village gurdwara.
After Pakistan plunged into political turmoil, village residents had been praying for Shehbaz’s success. The Pakistan PM’s forefathers hailed from the village.
As soon as the residents learnt about his elevation on Monday, they gathered at the gurdwara and prayed for the well-being of the family. They also danced to ‘dhol’ beats. The Sharifs had donated their ancestral land for the gurdwara before Partition, claimed Nirmal Singh Sandhu, a resident.
Bhai Kuldeep Singh, granthi of the gurdwara, prayed for the restoration of cordial ties between India and Pakistan. Sarpanch Dilbag Singh said residents were hoping for resumption of free trade. Bapu Gian Singh (98), who had personal relations with the family, urged the Sharifs to visit the village. —
