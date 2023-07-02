Sharma takes over additional charge as BBMB chief

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 1

Nand Lal Sharma took over the additional charge as Chairman, Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB), here today.

A Himachal Pradesh Administrative Services officer, Sharma is serving as the Chairman-cum-Managing Director of Sutlej Jal Vidyut Nigam Limited since December 2017.

He has taken over from Sanjay Srivastava, who retired on June 30. Sharma’s appointment is initially for a period of three months or till further orders. On joining, Sharma held a board meeting with senior officials to take stock of the operational and administrative issues of the BBMB.

Sharma holds masters’ degrees in science and business administration.

Meanwhile, the selection process to appoint a full-time BBMB chairman is underway. Twenty five aspirants had applied for the post of which 13 were shortlisted for interview. Out of these aspirants, a panel of three names would be sent to the government for final selection.