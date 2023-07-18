Sharpshooter of Bhagwanpuria gang arrested in Maharashtra

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, July 17

The CIA staff of the Amritsar City police arrested a sharpshooter of the Jaggu Bhagwanpuria gang. The accused has been identified as Deepak Rathi, alias Dhillon, aka Parvesh Haryanvi, a resident of Jhajhar in Haryana.

Deepak was arrested from Kolhapur in Maharashtra in what was the culmination of a month-long investigation and chase. The accused is allegedly one of the shooters who killed gangster Jarnail Singh at Sathiala village, which falls under the Beas police station here on May 24.

ADCP Abhimanyu Rana said he was brought on police remand for further interrogation. He was arrested in a murder bid case registered with the Maqboolpura police on May 22 when he, along with his accomplices, had shot at several persons near the Golden Gate area of the city.

He had come in contact with Bhagwanpuria at Tihar Jail where he was lodged in connection with various criminal cases registered in Delhi and Haryana. The accused had four cases of murder bid and dacoity registered against him in Haryana, Kanjawala and Nazafgarh in Delhi.

#Jaggu Bhagwanpuria #Maharashtra #Punjab gangsters