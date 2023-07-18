Sharpshooter of Bhagwanpuria gang arrested in Maharashtra

Amritsar, July 17
The CIA staff of the Amritsar City police arrested a sharpshooter of the Jaggu Bhagwanpuria gang. The accused has been identified as Deepak Rathi, alias Dhillon, aka Parvesh Haryanvi, a resident of Jhajhar in Haryana.
Deepak was arrested from Kolhapur in Maharashtra in what was the culmination of a month-long investigation and chase. The accused is allegedly one of the shooters who killed gangster Jarnail Singh at Sathiala village, which falls under the Beas police station here on May 24.
ADCP Abhimanyu Rana said he was brought on police remand for further interrogation. He was arrested in a murder bid case registered with the Maqboolpura police on May 22 when he, along with his accomplices, had shot at several persons near the Golden Gate area of the city.
He had come in contact with Bhagwanpuria at Tihar Jail where he was lodged in connection with various criminal cases registered in Delhi and Haryana. The accused had four cases of murder bid and dacoity registered against him in Haryana, Kanjawala and Nazafgarh in Delhi.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
4 terrorists killed in encounter with security forces in J-K's Poonch
A joint operation is launched by the Army and police in the ...
Australia's Victoria withdraws as host of 2026 Commonwealth Games
Victoria state Premier Dan Andrews said the cost of the Game...
Kerala ex-CM Oommen Chandy passes away at 79
The Kerala government has announced Tuesday as a public holi...
Mallikarjun Kharge, Jairam Ramesh condole Chandy's death
Chandy died on Tuesday morning
Monsoon fury: Trouble for Mansa residents, 2 more breaches in Ghaggar
Officials paying no heed, allege affected villagers