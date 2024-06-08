Kangana Ranaut slapgate: ‘Kulwinder Kaur has clean record, uncles served Army’

Tribune News Service

Aparna Banerji

Mahiwal (Kapurthala), June 7

Family members of CISF constable Kulwinder Kaur, who allegedly slapped actor and Mandi MP-elect Kangana Ranaut, says five of her uncles are former servicemen and they have grown up in a patriotic environment.

Kulwinder Kaur joined the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) in 2008 as she too wanted to don the uniform like her uncles — Capt Gurcharan Singh and Subedars Mangal Singh, Sarwan Singh Pehlwan, Baldev Singh and Sukhdev Singh.

They live in a house in their fields at Mahiwal village, which has a low population and just 55 votes. Her father Uttam Singh has been bed-ridden due to paralysis for years while her mother too remains indisposed.

The CISF constable’s brother Sher Singh, who is organisation secretary of the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee, said, “I cannot recall any untoward incident in my sister's career.”

