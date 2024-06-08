Kangana Ranaut slapgate: ‘Kulwinder Kaur has clean record, uncles served Army’

Aparna Banerji
Mahiwal (Kapurthala), June 7
Family members of CISF constable Kulwinder Kaur, who allegedly slapped actor and Mandi MP-elect Kangana Ranaut, says five of her uncles are former servicemen and they have grown up in a patriotic environment.
Kulwinder Kaur joined the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) in 2008 as she too wanted to don the uniform like her uncles — Capt Gurcharan Singh and Subedars Mangal Singh, Sarwan Singh Pehlwan, Baldev Singh and Sukhdev Singh.
They live in a house in their fields at Mahiwal village, which has a low population and just 55 votes. Her father Uttam Singh has been bed-ridden due to paralysis for years while her mother too remains indisposed.
The CISF constable’s brother Sher Singh, who is organisation secretary of the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee, said, “I cannot recall any untoward incident in my sister's career.”
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Seven neighbouring nations' leaders to attend Modi’s swearing-in on Sunday; Pakistan not to attend
Leaders of Bangladesh and Seychelles will arrive today while...
Cop slapped Kangana Ranaut in rush of blood, says CISF
FIR lodged; farmers want actor booked too over remarks
Narendra Modi bows to consensus ‘Nation first, no power lust’
To take oath for 3rd time as PM tomorrow, will equal Nehru’s...