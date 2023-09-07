Navjot Singh Sidhu lauds cancer-stricken wife's 'fortitude and strength'

Chandigarh, September 7
Punjab Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu’s wife Dr Navjot Kaur Sidhu recently underwent her last chemotherapy session.
Navjot Kaur was diagnosed with stage two invasive cancer in March this year.
Sharing the update on his wife’s health, Navjot Sidhu took to X and wrote, “Motivated by the love and affection of her children…….. her Last chemotherapy finally underway !! i Mental Fortitude is her biggest strength, she believes she has beaten cancer……. she has not been bedridden even for a single day during the six chemotherapies…… may her belief be further strengthened with god’s grace !! Dr.Rupinder Batra has been the catalyst to galvanise her recovery……. Grateful to all the well-wishers in this daunting journey!!”
Motivated by the love and affection of her children…….. her Last chemotherapy finally underway !! i— Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) September 6, 2023
Mental Fortitude is her biggest strength, she believes she has beaten cancer……. she has not been bedridden even for a single day during the six chemotherapies…… may her… pic.twitter.com/9jLjiGWflA
The comment section of the post was filled with best wishes for the good health and speedy recovery of Navjot Kaur.
