Sheetal Angural makes a U-turn, withdraws his resignation as Jalandhar West MLA

Jalandhar, June 2

Jalandhar West MLA Sheetal Angural, who had recently joined the BJP along with then-AAP Jalandhar MP Sushil Rinku and later tendered his resignation as AAP MLA to the Punjab Vidhan Sabha Speaker, has withdrawn his resignation.

Angural had written to the Speaker on Saturday, withdrawing his resignation from the post of MLA. He had joined the BJP along with Rinku ahead of the Lok Sabha polls. Reports of withdrawal of his resignation had begun doing the rounds since Saturday night.

As per reports, Angural wrote in his letter that had his resignation been accepted, elections would have to be held again in the Jalandhar West Assembly seat, which would have caused the government to incur a lot of expenses. This is the reason he has withdrawn his resignation, he wrote.

Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan confirmed that he has received the request for the withdrawal of resignation from Sheetal Angural.

Amgural had sent his resignation letter to the Speaker, a day after he joined the BJP along with Rinku in Delhi. The duo (Rinku and Angural) had come in under intense ciriticism by the AAP and its workers who held dharnas outside their houses, raising slogans.

In April, he had threatened to move court if his resignation was not accepted. Ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, Angural had worked for the BJP, facilitating joinings and canvassing in favour of BJP's Jalandhar candidate Rinku.

Even though Angural has withdrawn his resignation as MLA, he had made his inclinations amply clear on election day in a Facebook Live, which he shot in the Jalandhar West Constituency.

Angural ridiculed the AAP by shooting a decked-up empty AAP booth in the Jalandhar West constituency in the morning on polling day. He said he would make a declaration in the evening which would put an end to speculation among those eyeing the Jalandhar West seat.

Meanwhile, Angural's brother Rajan Angural posted on FB today, "Liars and frauds will be confronted by sitting in front of them in the Vidhan Sabha. Our only aim is to save Punjab from destruction. Jai BJP Tai BJP".

