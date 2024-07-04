Sheetal Angural unveils pen drive ‘containing graft evidence’ against AAP MLA, ensures it would reach CM Mann

Tribune News Service

Aparna Banerji

Jalandhar, July 4

Jalandhar West bypoll BJP candidate Sheetal Angural on Thursday unveiled a pen drive, alleging it contained evidence that AAP MLA Raman Arora sought money in the name of CM Bhagwant Mann’s family, specifically his wife and sister. He also claimed that after declaring the release of the pen drive, he received calls from a Pakistani number, threatening to kill his daughter Sita Angural.

Angural demanded an inquiry from the CM into the recordings on the pen drive, stating that he would ensure the evidence reached him. He expressed his willingness to go to jail if the evidence was proven wrong. These declarations were made by Angural after a one-hour wait at Babu Jagjivan Ram Chowk here. The CM had previously challenged him to release the evidence however, Angural said the recordings would only be shared with the media after they were shared with the CM.

He sat in a smaller chair next to an empty larger chair reserved for CM Mann and announced he would wait for half-an-hour for the CM to arrive. Several BJP leaders, including Manoranjan Kalia, KD Bhandari, Rakesh Rathour, Anil Sarin, Jagbir Brar, Sushil Sharma, Ashok Sareen Hicky and Ramesh Sharma, gathered at the spot to support him.

Angural’s daughter and wife also arrived, with his daughter raising slogans, “Papa tum sangharsh karo hum tumhare saath hain.” After waiting for half-an-hour, Sheetal called the CM’s control room.

She said, “I had appealed to the CM that he had made wrong allegations against my family. The state is being looted with both hands. Jalandhar’s middleman, Raman Arora, against whom the evidence and recording I have is very important. CM ji, I was also an MLA. Why does your sister visit his house only? Why not others? Because others are poor? You never said you’d act against your MLA, rather you dared me. The panic showed on your face. The July 10 defeat shows on your face.”

“I had accepted your challenge and told you that I will show the evidence against your fake adviser and your family. I was waiting for you. You didn’t come. If your party had been honest, you should have received the evidence. This evidence includes the sweat and blood of the poor. The earnings being given to your family were stated by Raman Arora, not me. What action will you take on the recordings? Will you support your leaders or act against them?”

Sheetal vowed to ensure the recordings reached the CM and called for a probe into the issue. He cited previous instances involving Lal Chand Kataruchakk and Balkar Singh where pen drives had made waves. He alleged, “I am getting threats from Pakistan. Two days ago, I got a call from a Pakistani number, saying my daughter will be killed if I release the recordings.”

