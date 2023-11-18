Shift Gajjan Majra to PGIMER: Court

Tribune News Service

Mohali, November 17

A Special Court in Mohali today ordered the in-charge of Government Rajindra Hospital, Patiala, to make necessary arrangements and shift accused Jaswant Singh Gajjan Majra, Amargarh MLA, to the PGIMER, Chandigarh, before 10 am on Saturday.

“It is hereby ordered that the doctor would contact Investigating Officer Jagwinder Pal Singh, Assistant Director, Directorate of Enforcement, Jalandhar, in this regard, at least five hours before discharging the accused from the hospital. The doctor concerned is ordered to hand over physical custody of the accused to the Investigating Officer in the hospital itself,” the interim order read.

The Enforcement Directorate arrested the Amargarh MLA allegedly in connection with a Rs 40-crore bank fraud case. The directorate had submitted that there were many facts, which were within the exclusive knowledge of the accused relating to the utilisation and acquisition of loans.

An application was moved by the Enforcement Directorate to shift Gajjan Majra to the PGI for his medical examination and for grant of seven-day remand excluding the hospitalisation period.

