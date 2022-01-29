Shift Intelligence officials 'helping' Congress: SAD to EC

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 28

The Shiromani Akali Dal today demanded immediate transfer of all state Intelligence officials, including the top brass, who face charges of compromising the peace and security of the border state by indulging in brazen electoral malpractices to help the ruling Congress.

Addressing a press conference here today, Harcharan Singh Bains, principal adviser to SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal, said the party had filed a complaint with Election Commission detailing how the Intelligence wing was used by the Congress by placing it at the disposal of a private agency to illegally acquire inputs about prospective candidates of Opposition parties and threaten them to withdraw from the elections.

Urging immediate intervention by the EC, the SAD alleged the blatant misuse of power by the ruling party and the presence of guilty officials on active duty would make a free and fair poll impossible.

#SAD #SukhbirBadal