Shift trial to Chandigarh: Maharaja’s daughter

Tribune News Service

Faridkot, October 31

Days after a court stayed the arrest of an accused in a case of alleged forging of the will of the erstwhile ruler of Faridkot, daughter of the Maharaja wants the trial to be shifted to Chandigarh as many of the accused are reportedly Faridkot-based lawyers.

Amrit Kaur (88) claimed that there were many advocates among the 23 accused and it would hamper the trial.

While opposing the interim relief given to the accused, Karamjit Dhaliwal, counsel for Amrit Kaur, submitted in the court of Faridkot Additional District and Sessions Judge that the complainant was moving an application before the Punjab and Haryana High Court for transfer of bail application and other collateral proceedings in this case.

On the complaint of Amrit Kaur, a case of cheating and forgery was registered in July 2020 against 23 persons. In her complaint, she alleged the accused forged her father’s will with the motive of grabbing, misappropriating movable and immovable property worth over Rs 25,000 crore and divest the Maharaja’s daughter of her legal rights.

The complainant also alleged the Faridkot police had made no arrests in the past two years and had approached the court seeking cancellation of the FIR.

Recently, the local court had declined to accept the cancellation report and directed the police to further investigate the matter. In August, putting an end to a 30-year-long dispute, the Supreme Court upheld the high court’s order awarding the majority share in the Rs 20,000-crore property to his two daughters.