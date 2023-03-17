Shifting of ethanol stock at Zira plant underway

Our Correspondent

Ferozepur, March 16

Following the instructions of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, the lifting of inflammable material continued for the second consecutive day today at the ethanol plant owned by Malbros International at Mansurwala in Zira.

On March 14, in a kind of relief to the plant administration, the High Court had asked the administration to provide all support to the distillery to shift the ethanol and other inflammable material, which had been stocked inside the plant within a week’s time.

Acting on a petition filed by plant owners, the court allowed them to shift all such material, including animal feed, liquor, scrap, fermented wash, raw material and packing material from the factory premises while instructing the administration and the police to provide security and support in the wake of the ongoing protest. However, the court has instructed the plant administration to arrange the transportation of its own.

Randhir Kumar, SP (D) said following the instructions of the court, proper security arrangements had been made to ensure smooth lifting of the material.