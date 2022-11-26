Shiromani Akali Dal delegation meets Punjab Governor, opposes Haryana’s land demand for assembly building

PTI

Chandigarh, November 26

A delegation of the Shiromani Akali Dal on Saturday met the Punjab Governor here and opposed Haryana's proposed move of setting up an additional building of its state assembly here.

Shiromani Akali Dal made it clear to Pb Governor that Haryana’s application for 10 acres land for separate Vidhan Sabha in Chandigarh was against Article 3 of Constitution which only empowered Parliament to make laws relating to alteration of existing States & its borders. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/hh038L5g81 — Sukhbir Singh Badal (@officeofssbadal) November 26, 2022

Keeping this in view SAD requested him to reject this proposal & convey that Chd belongs to Pb & if it wants to establish a new Vidhan Sabha it should do so within the boundries of Haryana. Not doing so will inflame passions & could disturb peace in the State. 2/2 — Sukhbir Singh Badal (@officeofssbadal) November 26, 2022

The delegation, which was led by SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal, also raised the issue of alleged deteriorating law and order in the state.

Speaking to reporters after meeting Governor Banwarilal Purohit, Badal said Union Territory Chandigarh belongs to Punjab and they will never allow allotment of land to Haryana for setting up its Vidhan Sabha here.

“We told Governor Saab that the people of Punjab will never tolerate that the land be allotted to Haryana in Chandigarh for setting up its assembly,” Badal said.

Haryana can construct the building of its assembly in Panchkula, he added.

Notably, Haryana has sought a 10-acre land in Chandigarh for additional building of its state assembly. It has identified the 10-acre piece of land adjacent to the traffic lights of Madhya Marg near railway station road junction. In lieu of it, Haryana has offered the 10-acre site in Panchkula.

Recently, Haryana Assembly Speaker Gian Chand Gupta had met Punjab Governor Purohit and had discussed with him about land allotment.

In July at the northern zone council meeting in Jaipur, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had announced land for setting up an additional building for Haryana Vidhan Sabha in Chandigarh.

At present, the Punjab and Haryana governments share the Vidhan Sabha complex which is next to the Punjab and Haryana Civil Secretariat in Union Territory of Chandigarh.

SAD chief Badal also raised the issue of alleged deteriorating law and order in the state under the AAP regime.

Shiromani Akali Dal urged Punjab Governor to direct CM @BhagwantMann to take urgent steps to restore law & order or dismiss him. SAD explained, with CM & Cabinet campaigning in Gujarat for past 2 months governance was paralysed with people’s grievances not being addressed. — Sukhbir Singh Badal (@officeofssbadal) November 26, 2022

“Nobody is feeling safe here. People are getting extortion calls,” alleged Badal.

Badal even took a swipe at the Aam Aadmi Party government, saying Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and other party leaders were busy in Gujarat in the wake of the state assembly polls there.

