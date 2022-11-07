SAD expels Bibi Jagir Kaur after she fails to appear before disciplinary panel

PTI

Chandigarh, November 7

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Monday expelled Bibi Jagir Kaur from the party after she failed to appear before its disciplinary committee to explain her decision of contesting the November 9 SGPC presidential poll.

The move was announced by the party's disciplinary committee head Sikandar Singh Maluka here.

The SAD's action came after Kaur was adamant about contesting the poll for the post of president of Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) slated for November 9.

The party had given chances to Kaur to reply to a showcause notice issued to her for "anti-party" activities and appear in person at party headquarters here by Monday noon.

Addressing the media here on Monday, Maluka said the party had given her chances to explain her position but she failed to respond.

"We are left with no option except to take action against her. The disciplinary committee today decided to expel her from the party. Her primary membership in the party has been cancelled. Her services at the party have ended now. The party has nothing to do with Bibi Jagir Kaur," Maluka told reporters here.

Last week, Kaur was suspended from the party after she dug her heels in for contesting the election, against the party's wishes.

The SAD had earlier issued a two-day ultimatum to Kaur to stop "anti-party" activities, failing which, it said, strict disciplinary action would be taken against her.

But Kaur did not reply to the showcause notice despite the party giving her two opportunities.

The SAD's disciplinary committee on Sunday granted an extension to Kaur for replying to the notice in person by Monday noon. She failed to appear before the disciplinary committee on Monday.

Kaur, once considered a loyalist of the Badal family, had been pressing to be the party's nominee for the SGPC presidential poll.

The SAD had already announced incumbent Harjinder Singh Dhami as its candidate.