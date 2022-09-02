 Shiromani Akali Dal to follow 'one family, one ticket' principle; reserve 50% seats for those below 50 years in assembly polls : The Tribune India

Shiromani Akali Dal to follow 'one family, one ticket' principle; reserve 50% seats for those below 50 years in assembly polls

SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal announces some big changes aimed at strengthening the party

SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal announces some big changes aimed at strengthening the party

SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal along with senior party leaders addressing a press conference in Chandigarh on Friday. Tribune Photo

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 2

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal today announced a set of ground breaking changes aimed at strengthening the party as well as giving more space to youth, women as well as other sections of society. He said the party would establish its new organizational structure from bottom to top through an electoral system to be overseen by a newly constituted Central Election Body.

The SAD president, who held a press conference here to announce the first set of changes, said the party would concentrate on developing the next generation of leaders by reserving 50 per cent seats in the forthcoming assembly election for party workers who were below the age of fifty years.

Sukhbir Badal said changes would be effected at the highest level of decision making in the party – the core committee – also. He said the core committee would be reconstituted to include members of the new generation including youth, women and representatives of all sections of society.

He also announced that the party would henceforth follow the principle of ‘One family, one ticket’. He announced that upon formation of the government, chairmanships at both the district and state level would be given to party workers and family members of MPs and MLAs would not be considered for these posts. “The aim is to give maximum opportunity to workers and groom them as the next generation of leaders.” He also announced that henceforth district presidents would not contest elections.

Badal said elections to the new organisational structure would be completed by November 30 under the supervision of the Central Election Body. He said 117 observers would be appointed to oversee the entire exercise across all constituencies of the state. “The focus will be on creation of booth committees, which will choose the booth president. The latter will elect the circle presidents who in turn will elect the district presidents.”

Keeping in view the focus on strengthening party organizations, Sukhbir Badal announced that the YAD and SOI would be reconstituted and Sikh Student Federation would be revived. He said the upper age for YAD members would be 35 years of age with a five year concession in age being given to the president. He said similarly the upper age of SOI and SSF members would be 30 years only and only students would be enrolled in these organizations.

Badal also announced that Scheduled Castes and Backward Classes would be given due representation in the party at all levels. He also announced the formation of an Advisory Board including intellectuals and learned people from all walks of life who would advise the President on important matters.

He also announced that henceforth all Sikh office bearers in the party would be ‘sabat soorat’ and ‘amritdhari’. He said the President of the party would be eligible to hold office for two terms of five years each following which the incumbent would have to take a break of one term. “This will lead to induction of fresh leadership at the very top,” he added.

The new changes also include formation of a parliamentary board which will examine ways and means to attract best talent into the party as well as suggest best candidates for the assembly elections. Badal announced that a disciplinary board headed by Sikander Singh Maluka had already been created and appealed to party workers to air their differences in the appropriate party forums and not go to the media.

Senior leaders including Balwinder Singh Bhundur, Prof Prem Singh Chandumajra, Sikander Singh Maluka, Daljit Singh Cheema and Harcharan Bains were also present on the occasion.  

 

 

  

