Shiv Sena leader Sudhir Suri shot dead in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 4

Shiv Sena (Taksali) leader Sudhir Suri was shot dead by an assailant outside a temple in the city today. More than five shots were fired at Suri after which he fell unconscious. He was taken to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, the police said.

Shiv Sena (Taksali) leader Sudhir Suri was shot dead by an assailant outside a temple in the city today. More than five shots were fired at Suri after which he fell unconscious. He was taken to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, the police said.

The incident took place when Suri and his supporters were holding an agitation outside Gopal Mandir in the presence of heavy police force. The police arrested a garment shop owner, Sandeep Singh, who allegedly shot Suri with his licensed weapon. His shop is located a few metres from the spot.

Sandeep Singh

Suri’s supporters also opened fire at the accused, who had taken shelter inside a house after committing the crime, and damaged his car. They later held a demonstration outside the hospital where Suri was admitted on the Amritsar-Attari road. Police Commissioner Arun Pal Singh claimed preliminary probe revealed there was a dispute between two groups over the temple management. The incident took place following a verbal duel between the warring factions, he said.

DGP Gaurav Yadav said the accused had been arrested and a .32 bore pistol seized. “An in-depth investigation is being conducted. We will probe if the incident is part of a larger conspiracy,” he said.

Sources said Suri was on the hit-list of gangsters and some radical organisations over his controversial remarks on social media. He had over 12 policemen in his security.

How it all unfolded

3 pm: Sudhir Suri (60) arrives at Gopal Mandir in Amritsar’s Kashmir Avenue area

Protests ‘dumping’ of idols and posters of deities on roadside

Stages dharna with supporters

3.20 pm: Cops reach there

3.40 pm: Shop owner Sandeep Singh arrives, shoots Suri

Booked for hate speech

Was given ‘Y-category’ security

Arrested for offensive language against a community

Was on ‘hit list’ of Canada-based gangster-terrorist Lakhbir Singh

#shiv sena