Shiv Sena nominee injured in clash

Our Correspondent

Fazilka, April 20

Umesh Kumar, district president, Shiv Sena (Shinde faction), who is a candidate of the party from the Ferozepur parliamentary constituency, was injured in a group clash in Fazilka on Friday.

The police said a group member, Ram, allegedly in an inebriated condition, had an altercation with Rajat, who runs a restaurant at Abohar Road here, over the food.

In the meantime, Umesh, whose office is situated nearby, reached there and tried to intervene. During the melee, he sustained injuries and was admitted to the Civil Hospital.

Fazilka DSP Shubeg Singh said contrary to the allegation of attack on Umesh, it was a small scuffle between two groups.

