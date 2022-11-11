SHO, ASI held for graft

Tribune News Service

Bathinda, November 10

The Vigilance Bureau (VB) has arrested an SHO and an ASI, both posted at the Nehian Wala police station in the district, for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 50,000. In a press note, a spokesperson for the VB said, “SHO Balkour Singh and ASI Parmjit Singh were arrested on a complaint lodged by Ram Lal, a resident of Mehma Sarkari village. The complainant had approached the VB and alleged that the police officials were demanding a bribe of Rs 3 lakh for executing a compromise on a complaint lodged against him and another person, Gurtej Singh of Kothe Phula Singh Wala, for failing to return Rs 30 lakh, which they had taken as loan from Harcharn Singh of Dasmesh Nagar, Goniana.”

Woman SHO nabbed taking Rs 10K bribe An SHO, Inspector Bakhshish Kaur, in-charge of the Women Cell police station in Fazilka, has been arrested by the Vigilance Bureau for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 10K

The SHO was arrested on a complaint of Gurdial Singh, who alleged that the SHO demanded a bribe of Rs 40K for taking action against a suspect, who had abused the complainant’s daughter

“After verification of the facts and material evidence, a VB team from the Bathinda unit laid a trap and arrested both police officials in the presence of two witnesses. An amount of Rs 50,000 was recovered from them, which was taken as a first instalment of the bribe from the complainant. A case under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against the two at the VB police station, Bathinda,” the spokesperson said.