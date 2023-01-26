Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Shocked over bail to Ashish Mishra, says SKM

Chandigarh, January 25
The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) has expressed shock and dismay at grant of eight-week interim bail to Ashish Mishra, the key accused in the 2021 Lakhimpur Kheri violence case.
The Kirti Kisan Union announced that its members would burn effigies of Ashish, who is son of Union minister Ajay Mishra, on Thursday.
“It is little consolation that the order stipulates that Ashish has to leave UP within one week of his release and he cannot stay in UP or NCT of Delhi. It is universally known that the minister had threatened to kill farmers who oppose him,” said SKM leaders.
“Ashish is a powerful politician affiliated to the ruling BJP. His release will greatly intimidate witnesses and jeopardise the trial. It may be kept in mind that the BJP-led UP Government soft-pedalled on his arrest and charging,” the SKM said.
BKU (Ekta-Dakaunda), too, has expressed its dismay at the grant of bail. In a statement, union leaders said this had caused great resentment among farmers.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
India celebrates 74th Republic Day on Kartavya Path; showcases military might, cultural heritage
Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi is the chief guest at...
Chandigarh Administration declares holiday on January 28
Announcement was made by Adviser to the UT Administrator Dha...
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann unfurls national flag in Bathinda on Republic Day; slams Centre for excluding state’s tableau from Delhi parade
It reflects the ‘myopic’ mindset of those in power at the Ce...
Supporters upset as Navjot Singh Sidhu fails to get remission in sentence
There was speculation that Sidhu would get released from Pa...
Woman raises slogans against former sports minister Sandeep Singh at Pehowa function
Pehowa is the assembly constituency of Sandeep Singh and he ...