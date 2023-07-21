Shocked over Manipur sexual assault, says Mann

Chandigarh, July 20
Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday expressed deep shock and anguish over the sexual assault on two women in Manipur and pleaded for exemplary punishment to the perpetrators of this heinous crime.
