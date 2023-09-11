Shooter nabbed for kabaddi player Sandeep Nangal Ambian's murder

New Delhi, September 10
The Special Cell of the Delhi Police has arrested Harry, a key suspect in the murder case of international-level kabaddi player Sandeep Nangal Ambian, sources said.
Ambian was an international kabaddi player from Punjab. Harry, a sharp-shooter, allegedly played a key role in the murder. He had been on the run since March 14, 2022, when he allegedly killed Ambian.
“Harry has a close association with gangster Kaushal,” source added.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
G20: Eyeing One Future, 'milestone' summit wraps up
PM Modi pushes for expansion of UNSC | Announces virtual ses...
7 killed in road accident in Tamil Nadu
The victims were seated on the roadside when the accident ha...
Novak Djokovic wins US Open for his 24th Grand Slam title by beating Daniil Medvedev
He moves one major singles title ahead of Serena Williams an...
Modi flags anti-India acts in Canada with Justin Trudeau
Trudeau’s plane suffers snag, flight delayed