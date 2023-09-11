Shooter nabbed for kabaddi player Sandeep Nangal Ambian's murder

IANS

New Delhi, September 10

The Special Cell of the Delhi Police has arrested Harry, a key suspect in the murder case of international-level kabaddi player Sandeep Nangal Ambian, sources said.

Ambian was an international kabaddi player from Punjab. Harry, a sharp-shooter, allegedly played a key role in the murder. He had been on the run since March 14, 2022, when he allegedly killed Ambian.

“Harry has a close association with gangster Kaushal,” source added.

