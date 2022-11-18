 Shopkeeper attacked in Malout : The Tribune India

Shopkeeper attacked in Malout

Shopkeeper attacked in Malout

Tribune News Service

Muktsar: A shopkeeper in Malout was attacked by a few motorcycle-borne men on Thursday. The shopkeeper, Baggi, suffered a severe injury on his hand and has been admitted to a hospital. Meanwhile, other shopkeepers lodged a protest by shutting their shops and demanded arrest of all the miscreants. TNS

198-kg poppy husk seized

Abohar: The police haev seized 168-kg poppy husk from truck driver Balwinder Singh Bhinder outside Riddhi Siddhi Colony here. In another incident, the police confiscated 30-kg poppy husk from Pawan Chideya of Anoopgarh. Harvinder Singh and Bohad Singh of the Seed Farm area were also arrested and 260 intoxicating tablets were seized from them. OC

Teacher held for molestation

Anandpur Sahib: A 48-year-old government school teacher, Tejinder Singh ,of Anandpur Sahib was arrested on Thursday for allegedly molesting a student. SHO Simarjit Singh said the victim had lodged a complaint that the teacher used to touch her inappropriately and pass obscene comments. TNS

3 arrested for robbery

Abohar: Three miscreants — Suraj Bhan of Sihaganwali, Vishal and Vikas of Lalgarh Jattan — have been arrested. They had robbed a petrol pump in Chak 68-GB village in the Ramsinghpur area five days ago. OC

4 youths kill bus conductor

Abohar: Four bike-borne masked youths attacked two men near Waryamkhera village here late on Wednesday. One of them Bhim (30) died, while the second person Surjit Singh has been admitted to the Civil Hospital. Bhim was the only bread earner of the family. Bhim used to work as a conductor on a private bus. A murder case has been registered. OC

Rs 45.66 cr released for schools

Chandigarh: To improve infrastructure in government schools of the state, the Punjab Government has released Rs 45.66 crore. School Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains said the amount was released for government elementary schools for providing infrastructure. TNS

Rs 11.65 cr sanctioned for works

Chandigarh: Local Government Minister Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar said, “The Punjab Government will spend Rs 11.65 crore for developmental works related to water supply and sewerage in Patiala, Fatehgarh Sahib, Samana, Bhadson and Mandi Gobindgarh. The tendering process for these works has started.”

People suffer, protesting farmers shift stir venue to Kathunangal toll plaza

People suffer, protesting farmers shift stir venue to Kathunangal toll plaza

Sudhir Suri murder case: Sandeep Singh sent to judicial custody

2 smugglers held in Amritsar, grenade seized

Articles of Sikh faith

Roadside vendors, food stalls a nuisance in Amritsar

Despite change of guard, drug menace rampant in Bathinda

Despite change of guard, drug menace rampant in Bathinda

Bathinda: Contractual workers demand regularisation

Man carrying petrol bottle climbs atop Bathinda DAC

Demanding crop loss relief, farmers block roads and toll plaza in Bathinda, Mansa

Children's Home boon for destitute kids in Bathinda

Haphazard debris dumping on despite 22 listed locations

Haphazard debris dumping on despite 22 listed locations in Chandigarh

Develop Sukhna Lake area as carbon sink: UNDP

Chandigarh: Cab surge price can't exceed 1.5 times base fare

Chandigarh University 'video leak' case: Mohali police drop charges against two

Must ensure Transgender Welfare Board has teeth: Punjab and Haryana High Court

Shraddha Walkar murder accused Aaftab Poonawalla to be produced before Delhi court virtually

Delhi court extends Shraddha Walkar murder accused Aaftab Poonawalla's police custody, allows narco test

Delhi court denies bail to AAP leader Satyendar Jain

Shradha murder case: Aaftab Poonawala to be taken to Himachal, Uttarakhand — places he visited with live-in partner, say police

Shradha murder case: What is narco test accused Aaftab Poonawala will be subjected to

Watch: Delhi cab driver's fluent Sanskrit conversation with passenger goes viral

Cops solve murder case, 1 held

Minister inaugurates Udarian Bal Vikas Mela, Sakhi Centre

Environment, girl child theme for this 8-yr-old cyclist with a mission

Man arrested with stolen motorcycle

Online system to collect Tehbazari fee launched

Excise raid at 4 godowns, 1K cases of liquor seized

Excise raid at 4 godowns, 1K cases of liquor seized

Paddy arrival dips 4% as yield down by 2% in dist

Nawanshahr man dies in road mishap

BJP leaders allege violations at parking lots across city

Dumping of waste continues in Sidhwan Canal, residents move NGT

Farmers stay put, traffic goes haywire in Patiala

Farmers stay put, traffic goes haywire in Patiala

Naib Tehsildar recruitment ‘scam’: Suspects helped candidates cheat in Haryana exams too

Patiala district sees another dengue death, 31 new cases

Patiala civic body purchases four garbage-lifting vehicles

Patiala: Avoid junk food, students told