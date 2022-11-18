Shopkeeper attacked in Malout

Muktsar: A shopkeeper in Malout was attacked by a few motorcycle-borne men on Thursday. The shopkeeper, Baggi, suffered a severe injury on his hand and has been admitted to a hospital. Meanwhile, other shopkeepers lodged a protest by shutting their shops and demanded arrest of all the miscreants. TNS
198-kg poppy husk seized
Abohar: The police haev seized 168-kg poppy husk from truck driver Balwinder Singh Bhinder outside Riddhi Siddhi Colony here. In another incident, the police confiscated 30-kg poppy husk from Pawan Chideya of Anoopgarh. Harvinder Singh and Bohad Singh of the Seed Farm area were also arrested and 260 intoxicating tablets were seized from them. OC
Teacher held for molestation
Anandpur Sahib: A 48-year-old government school teacher, Tejinder Singh ,of Anandpur Sahib was arrested on Thursday for allegedly molesting a student. SHO Simarjit Singh said the victim had lodged a complaint that the teacher used to touch her inappropriately and pass obscene comments. TNS
3 arrested for robbery
Abohar: Three miscreants — Suraj Bhan of Sihaganwali, Vishal and Vikas of Lalgarh Jattan — have been arrested. They had robbed a petrol pump in Chak 68-GB village in the Ramsinghpur area five days ago. OC
4 youths kill bus conductor
Abohar: Four bike-borne masked youths attacked two men near Waryamkhera village here late on Wednesday. One of them Bhim (30) died, while the second person Surjit Singh has been admitted to the Civil Hospital. Bhim was the only bread earner of the family. Bhim used to work as a conductor on a private bus. A murder case has been registered. OC
Rs 45.66 cr released for schools
Chandigarh: To improve infrastructure in government schools of the state, the Punjab Government has released Rs 45.66 crore. School Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains said the amount was released for government elementary schools for providing infrastructure. TNS
Rs 11.65 cr sanctioned for works
Chandigarh: Local Government Minister Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar said, “The Punjab Government will spend Rs 11.65 crore for developmental works related to water supply and sewerage in Patiala, Fatehgarh Sahib, Samana, Bhadson and Mandi Gobindgarh. The tendering process for these works has started.”
