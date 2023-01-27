Shopkeeper shot at in Punjab's Phagwara

PTI

Phagwara, January 27

A shopkeeper was shot at by two unidentified motorcyclists, police said on Friday.

Sanjay Sachdeva (34) was closing his shop in Ankhi Nagar when the incident occurred on Thursday night, SHO Amandeep Nahar said.

The victim was rushed to the civil hospital and was later referred to a private facility. His condition is said to be critical, he said.

The officer said it was not known if an old hostility was behind the incident or if the bikers had come with the intention to loot.

"We are scanning CCTV footage to identify the accused," the SHO added.

#Phagwara