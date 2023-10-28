Shopkeeper shot dead in Punjab’s Bathinda

Bathinda, October 28
A shopkeeper was shot dead outside his shop here by two unidentified persons on Saturday evening, police said.
Harjinder Singh Johal (53) was sitting outside his shop at Mall road here when the duo came on a motorbike and fired at him, they added.
Johal was taken to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, the police said. A purported CCTV footage of the incident also went viral on social media.
The police said an investigation has been launched and they are scanning the CCTV footage of nearby areas to trace the accused.
Meanwhile, local shopkeepers held a protest against the killing of Johal and demanded strict action against the offenders.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Gaza war has entered a new stage, says Israel defence minister; Hamas offers swap of hostages for all Palestinian in Israeli jails
Protesters in Tel Aviv want Israel to push for release of ho...
Why India abstained from UN vote on Israel-Hamas conflict
Resolution did not include any explicit condemnation of Octo...
Shocked and ashamed that India abstained from voting for ceasefire in Gaza, says Priyanka Gandhi; BJP hits back
India’s move negates its long-standing support to Palestinia...
Terror module busted with arrest of 4 Babbar Khalsa International operatives
DGP Gaurav Yadav says the terror module was tasked by its ha...
Government imposes USD 800 per tonne minimum export price on onion till December 31; to buy additional 2 lakh tonnes for buffer
Onion prices have further risen to Rs 65-80 per kg in retail...