Shops razed to widen road

Abohar, May 25
About a dozen shops that had become a big hurdle in widening of the Abohar-Sriganganagar stretch of National Highway No. 62 were on Thursday demolished.
The administration claimed that the action was taken after making payment of the compensation to the shopkeepers at Kallarkhera village. Cops from three police stations of Abohar were present at the site.
The Naib Tehsildar said even after the payment, the work was getting hampered as some persons were not ready to vacate their shops.
