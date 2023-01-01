Shops remain shut over rising thefts, snatchings in Barnala district

Tribune News Service

Sangrur, December 31

Shops in Tapa town of Barnala district remained closed on Saturday in protest against the alleged rise in cases of theft and mobile snatching in the area.

Local residents have announced to start an indefinite protest from January 3 if the police fail to arrest those who allegedly attacked a jeweller and decamped with gold ornaments.

“During the past one month, cases of mobile snatching have increased while three cars have been stolen by thieves from the city. The police have failed to take action. On Friday evening, two robbers attacked a jeweller in his shop in the city and decamped with gold ornaments. The police are still clueless,” said Deepak Goyal, president of the Tapa Beopar Mandal.

Shopkeepers converged on Sadar Bazar and protested against the police and the state government. They raised slogans and demanded that the thieves be arrested at the earliest.

“Today, all social, religious and other associations participated in our protest. We have formed a committee of residents to launch an indefinite protest from January 3 if the police fail to arrest the culprits by then,” said Goyal.

Shopkeepers alleged that they were living under the “terror of drug addicts”, who were involved in mobile snatchings and thefts to arrange money for their addiction.

“We have formed special teams and raids are on to arrest those who attacked the jeweller. We are also conducting raids to arrest thieves and snatchers,” said Tapa DSP Ravinder Singh Randhawa.