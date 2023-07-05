Shops sealed due to non-payment of rent

Tribune News Service

Muktsar, July 4

Taking stern action against defaulters who have not been paying the rent, the Gidderbaha Municipal Council today sealed a few shops in the town.

Due to the non-payment of money, the council was unable to pay salaries to the sweepers for the past four months,

Davinder Singh, a municipal councillor of Gidderbaha, said, “The council owns nearly 500 shops which are rented. However, nearly half of the tenants are not paying the rent. The amount has reached in lakhs. The council had written to the state government in this regard and has been directed to take action against the defaulters. It will help us generate revenue and pay the salaries to the sweepers.”