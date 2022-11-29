Shortage of bags hits supply, collection at Fazilka blood bank

Our Correspondent

Fazilka, November 28

The emergency patients are at the receiving end as the collection and supply of blood has been hit due to shortage of blood collection bags in state’s premier blood bank at Fazilka.

“My brother has been suffering from stomach ailment and I was directed to bring two units of B+ve blood group from Abohar’s blood bank on Saturday and Sunday due to shortage in the Fazilka’s blood bank,” said one Raman Kumar employed in a private hospital of Fazilka.

B+ve group brought from Abohar Blood bags have reached Chandigarh and will arrive in Fazilka soon. The B+ve group, short in supply here, is being brought from Abohar. Dr Sonima, Blood Transfusion Officer

“Clood donation camps could not be held due to unavailability of bags resulting in shortage of blood even for emergency patients”, Krishan Taneja, president, Blood Donation Welfare Society, said while adding that contrary to the tall claim of the state government of providing best health services the situation has worsened.

Notably, Fazilka NGOs, including Ram Kirpa Sewa Sangh Welfare society, which has bagged seven state awards for providing maximum units of blood, used to organise three to four camps monthly.

As per sources, the erratic supply of bags in the past six months has hit functioning of the blood bank in Fazilka.

As per official sources, the Fazilka blood bank supplies 500 units to patients of Fazilka and Jalalabad per month, including 33 kids suffering from thalassaemia. The bank had been rated among top five blood banks of Punjab and awarded first prize last year for highest unit collection.

#fazilka