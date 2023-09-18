 Shortage of RTOs in Punjab leaves vehicle owners harried : The Tribune India

  Punjab
In some districts the records are yet to be transferred to RTOs.



Tribune News Service

Rajmeet Singh

Chandigarh, September 17

Vehicles owners find themselves at the receiving end as the Transport Department is yet to appoint 23 regional transport officers (RTOs) and put in place the related infrastructure across the state. In May this year, a Cabinet decision was taken in the backdrop of the large pendency in the issuance of driving licences and document registration, besides the work related to commercial vehicles.

The Bhagwant Mann-led AAP government had reversed the decision of the Congress government by scrapping the posts of district transport officer (DTO) and empowering 81 SDMs to handle the work of registration of private vehicles and issuance of driving licences.

RTAs’ no makes things worse

  • Punjab Government has scrapped the posts of district transport officer (DTO). Transport Department yet to appoint 23 RTOs
  • The Regional Transport Authorities (RTAs) have refused to handle the work related to commercial vehicles
  • SDMs were to handle the work, but are busy in the implementation of government schemes

Previously, work related to commercial vehicles was handled by 11 RTA offices, where registration of all vehicles, licensing, permit issuance and tax collection was done. Now, the RTAs are handling the work of the state carriage permit renewal, time table and transfer of permit among other works and the remaining work has been transferred to the RTOs.

The Regional Transport Authorities (RTAs) have refused to handle the work related to the commercial vehicles, which now will be handled by the RTOs. While the department is yet to appoint the RTOs, in some district the records are yet to be transferred to the designated RTOs. Of the total 23 RTOs, eight would be headed by a department officer and PCS officers would be posted at the remaining offices. The department is yet to fill the 42 posts of ADTOs.

“Being located in Ludhiana district, our work related to commercial vehicles has been transferred to the RTO, Patiala. But the office of the RTO, Patiala, is yet to get the records from Ludhiana. It has already been three months,” JS Grewal, a Ludhiana-based transporter said.

In the past, the SDMs were unable to check traffic violations and duties related to the Transport Department. This is resulting in increased workload and delayed delivery of public services. The SDMs are busy in the implementation of government schemes, hence transport-related work suffers. It is expected that with the appointment of RTOs, the powers delegated to the SDMs would be withdrawn. “But still the harassment of vehicle owners is continuing due to delay in the appointment of the RTOs,” said Grewal.

Meanwhile, Transport Minister Laljit Sigh Bhullar did not respond to repeated calls.

