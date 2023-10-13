 Shot put gold winner Toor gets warm welcome : The Tribune India

Tribune News Service

Moga, October 12

Gold medallist athlete at the Hangzhou Asian Games Tejinderpal Singh Toor, who hails from Moga district, was given a grand welcome by the district administration amid beating of drums and showering of flowers on his arrival here today.

Moga MLA Amandeep Kaur Arora, Dharamkot MLA Davinderjit Singh Laddi, Deputy Commissioner Kulwant Singh, SSP J Elanchezhian were among those who welcomed him at the local Godhewala stadium. Budding sportsmen and people of the district were also present there. Toor has won gold in shot put.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will honour the medal winners with cash prizes during a special function after all players return to the country.

Deputy Commissioner Kulwant Singh said the 32 players from Punjab won a total of 20 medals, including eight gold, six silver and six bronze medals, the best ever in the 72-year history of the Games. SSP J Elanchezhian said Toor had become a source of inspiration for the youth of the state. Speaking on this occasion, Toor attributed his success to his parents and coaches.

