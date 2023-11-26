Shots fired at singer's house in Vancouver

Chandigarh, November 25
Unidentified miscreants fired “warning” shots at the house of Punjabi actor and singer Gippy Grewal in Vancouver on Saturday morning (Canada time).
Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi claimed responsibility on Facebook stating this was a warning to Gippy to stop looking up to and praising Bollywood star Salman Khan. The post also threatened Khan. News reports from Canada said the firing incident was being looked into. No one was reported hurt. Punjab Police officials said posts by gangsters or anyone cannot be immediately verified. The Facebook post also gave reference to murder of Sidhu Moosewala by Lawrence Bishnoi gang earlier.
