Shots fired at UK kabaddi tournament, three injured

PTI

London, August 21

Three persons have been injured, one seriously, after a “large scale disturbance” at a kabaddi tournament involving the British Punjabi community in the East Midlands region of England.

The Derbyshire police said cops would remain in the area of Elvaston Lane in Alvaston, Derby, where the clash occurred on Sunday. Social media footage of the sporting event shows large crowds dispersing in panic as gunshots are fired and reports of a sword-wielding attacker spread. It is believed the incident was the result of a clash between two rival gangs.

“We were called to a large scale disturbance in Elvaston Lane on August 20,” the Derbyshire police said. “Three people have been injured, one seriously. They have been taken to a hospital. There is a large police presence in the area and officers are expected to remain at the scene for some time,” the statement said.

According to ‘Derby World’, the event brought together expert players from around the UK for the England Kabaddi Federation’s tournament made up of a series of fixtures. The local Derby team is known as Guru Arjan Dev Gurdwara Kabaddi Club.

