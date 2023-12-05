Shots fired outside ex-MLA Deep Malhotra's house in Delhi

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 4

Gun shots were fired outside the residence of former MLA and liquor baron Deep Malhotra at Punjabi Bagh in West Delhi on Sunday.

The Delhi Police registered an FIR and launched an investigation into the incident. “At around 6.45 pm, information was received regarding firing in front of the house of Deep Malhotra, a former MLA from Faridkot, Punjab, in the Punjabi Bagh area. No one was injured in the incident,” said a police official.

The police found some empty cartridges on the spot. According to the initial enquiry, some people had fired in the air in front of the house and fled, said the police.

A video of the incident also surfaced on social media platforms.