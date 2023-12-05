Shots fired outside ex-MLA Deep Malhotra's house in Delhi

New Delhi, December 4
Gun shots were fired outside the residence of former MLA and liquor baron Deep Malhotra at Punjabi Bagh in West Delhi on Sunday.
The Delhi Police registered an FIR and launched an investigation into the incident. “At around 6.45 pm, information was received regarding firing in front of the house of Deep Malhotra, a former MLA from Faridkot, Punjab, in the Punjabi Bagh area. No one was injured in the incident,” said a police official.
The police found some empty cartridges on the spot. According to the initial enquiry, some people had fired in the air in front of the house and fled, said the police.
A video of the incident also surfaced on social media platforms.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Cyclone Michaung: IMD forecast offers some respite for Chennai with prediction of light rain
Landfall in Andhra Pradesh today
Biden's top official visits India, discusses alleged plot to kill Sikh separatist Gurpatwant Pannun
Last week, the US Justice Department alleged that an Indian ...
Top US Congressmen introduce bill to reduce green card backlog; if passed, will help thousands of Indians
The bill would phase out the existing 7% per-country limit o...
Punjab tops country with max drug smuggling cases; Himachal Pradesh is second
With 26,619 overall FIRs, Kerala surprisingly has the highes...