Show Badal's letters on SYL: Akalis to CM

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 2

The Shiromani Akali Dal today asked Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to show the letters that he claimed former CM Parkash Singh Badal had written to the Centre to go ahead with the construction of the SYL canal when he was in a jail.

Arshdeep Singh Kler, legal wing chief, SAD, said, “The CM lied in his official capacity during the debate on SYL and other issues. The AAP government should substantiate this allegation or apologise for trying to tarnish the image of the former CM.”

He said CM Mann claimed that Badal had in a quid pro quo with Haryana increased the height of the Bhakra Main Line (BML) canal in return for creation of a minor to take water to his fields in Balasar village of Haryana.

“The Bani canal, which takes water to Balasar and other areas, is a part of the BML irrigation system and came up in 1955 while the height of the BML was raised in 1998,” Kler pointed out.

He condemned Mann for admitting that he had written letters to his Rajasthan and Haryana counterparts asking them if they needed more water from Punjab. He said the mandate for water regulation was with the BBMB and not with the Punjab Government.

He slammed the CM for twisting facts and claiming credit for closing several routes of bus companies owned by the Badal family.

