Shown black flags, Vijay Inder Singla alleges conspiracy by Opposition

Tribune News Service

Sangrur, January 28

Cabinet minister Vijay Inder Singla on Friday was shown black flags by some residents of Bhattiwal Kalan. Protesters expressed dissatisfaction over the development works while the minister alleged his opponents were instigating the residents.

As Singla was about to reach a dharmshala to preside over the meet, some residents with black flags raised slogans against him.

Singla said, “I have developed all villages without any discrimination. Since my opponents do not have anything against me, they are orchestrating such baseless protests.” —

