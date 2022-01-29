Shown black flags, Vijay Inder Singla alleges conspiracy by Opposition

Sangrur, January 28
Cabinet minister Vijay Inder Singla on Friday was shown black flags by some residents of Bhattiwal Kalan. Protesters expressed dissatisfaction over the development works while the minister alleged his opponents were instigating the residents.
As Singla was about to reach a dharmshala to preside over the meet, some residents with black flags raised slogans against him.
Singla said, “I have developed all villages without any discrimination. Since my opponents do not have anything against me, they are orchestrating such baseless protests.” —
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Pegasus set to rock Parl again over fresh claims
If false, rebut NYT report, demand Cong’s Kharge, BJP’s Swam...
13 weeks on, outcome of SC probe order awaited
The matter was to be listed for hearing after eight weeks
Covid cases plateauing in parts of India, but risk persists, says WHO
‘No country is out of the woods yet’
Punjab set for multi-cornered fight, Sidhu, Mann file nominations
Ex-IPS officer replaces Olympian Ajit Pal in Nakodar