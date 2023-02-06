Shrimp farming proves boon for Malwa farmers

Tribune News Service

Archit Watts

Muktsar, February 5

As farmers of the Malwa region are reaping the benefits of shrimp farming, the area under cultivation in Muktsar district has doubled in the past year. Currently, the district has nearly 600 acres under the shrimp farming, which was 280 acres in 2022.

Further, the district has achieved first position in the state in shrimp farming. Shrimp farming is currently being done on nearly 1,200 acres in Muktsar, Fazilka, Bathinda, Mansa and Faridkot districts.

This type of farming requires saline water and the salinity level should be above 5 parts per thousand (PPT). In these districts, the land with such saline water is easily available due to waterlogging.

It takes nearly Rs 14 lakh to dig a pond in one hectare (2.5 acres), purchase seed, feed, equipment, etc. A farmer can avail the benefit of this scheme up to two hectares.

The shrimp gets ready for harvesting in approximate 120 days. The season usually begins in September and lasts till November-end. Mostly traders from coastal states come to buy shrimp here, they transport it in air-conditioned vans. The average price of shrimp has remained Rs 400 per kg in the recent past.

A number of farmers are now even making a profit of Rs 4-5 lakh per acre per year from their land which turned infertile years ago.

Notably, the Centre and the state government, under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY), are providing 40 per cent subsidy to the general category and 60 per cent to the SC/ST and women for shrimp farming.

The subsidy of nearly Rs 1 crore has been disbursed in the ongoing financial year for Muktsar, but reportedly the amount for SC/ST and women hasn’t been released.

Dharminder Singh of Bhagsar village, said, “Shrimp farming has proved a boon for people like me, who are having waterlogging-affected land. In 2021, I got 50-quintal shrimp from nine-kanal pond. Further, I got the price of Rs 483 per kg for it. But the input costs increased this season.”

Kewal Krishan, Assistant Director, Department of Fisheries, said, “Though the input costs increased, we expect that the area under shrimp farming will go up by 150 acres. Currently, 2,200 acres is under the aquaculture in the district, which also includes some village ponds. Of this area, 600 acres is under shrimp farming.”

Muktsar leads from front

Area under shrimp farming doubled in one year, from 280 acres to 600 acres. Of the nearly 1,200 acres in the state, 50% cultivation area is in Muktsar district

“A total of 2,200 acres of land is under aquaculture in the district,” says Kewal Krishan, Assistant Director, Department of Fisheries

#Malwa #Muktsar