Chamkaur Sahib: Gurdwara manager arrested for not maintaining 'maryada'

Tribune News Service

Chamkaur Sahib, November 5

The local police have booked the manager of Gurdwara Amargarh Sahib here for allegedly not maintaining the “maryada” while storing copies of Guru Granth Sahib.

A complaint was lodged by Gurdwara Katalgarh Sahib manager Natha Singh against the accused, Baba Karam Singh, after a devotee brought the matter to his notice. Natha Singh, Chamkaur Sahib Deputy Superintendent of Police Jarnail Singh and SHO Harsh Kumar Gautam visited the gurdwara.

Natha Singh in his complaint alleged that the area where Guru Granth Sahib was placed was not clean and the excreta of rats was noticed on the copies of the Granth.

Following this, all the copies of Guru Granth Sahib were shifted to Gurdwara Katalgarh Sahib.

SHO Harsh Kumar Gautam said Baba Karam Singh was arrested and a case under Section 295 A of the IPC was registered against him.

