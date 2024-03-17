Shubhkaran’s ‘Asthi Kalash Yatra’ starts from Shambhu barrier

Tribune News Service

Patiala, March 16

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (Non-political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha (KMM) today started “Asthi Kalash Yatra” of farmer Shubhkaran Singh from the Shambhu barrier.

A jatha led by Manjit Singh Rai took out the yatra in the tricity and would proceed to other districts of Haryana tomorrow. A separate jatha led by Jagjit Singh Dallewal reached Kaithal.

A total of 21 ‘kalash’ containing remains of Shubhkaran, who died during a clash between cops and farmers at the Khanauri barrier on February 21, were placed at the Shambhu barrier, said the SKM (Non-political) leader.

The “Asthi Kalash Yatra” is being taken out by farmers to register their protest against Haryana cops for allegedly firing on protesters, vandalising their vehicles and injuring more than 500 persons during the “Dilli Chalo” march. On March 15, farm leaders visited Shubhkaran’s Balloh village and started the “Asthi Kalash Yatra”.

A “Shaheedi Samagam” would be held in Hisar and Ambala on March 22 and 31.

