Shun traditional crop cycle, go for diversification: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 5

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday called upon farmers to save the air, water and land of Punjab by shunning the traditional crop cycle and adopting alternative crops.

Addressing a gathering at a state-level function to mark the 299th birth anniversary of Maharaja Jassa Singh Ramgarhia here, the CM said he was engaged in brainstorming with agriculture experts to save the groundwater. Seeking cooperation from people, especially farmers, Mann said several major decisions would be taken soon with the support of farmers to boost crop diversification.

He also said the government would extend all possible help to those adopting crop diversification. He urged farmers to sow paddy only during the monsoon season. Expressing concern over the fast-depleting groundwater, the CM said it was their collective duty to save the precious natural resource for future generations.

#Agriculture #bhagwant mann