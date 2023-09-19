Amritsar leader Shwait Malik on BJP core panel

Chandigarh, September 18
The Punjab BJP seems to be doing a balancing act. Party president Sunil Jakhar, announced to take BJP leader from Amritsar Shwait Malik in the 21-member core committee. Suraj Bhardwaj has been appointed secretary of the party.
