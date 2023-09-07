Siblings' suicide: SHO dismissed, Dhillon family performs last rites of younger son

Tribune News Service

Aparna Banerji

Jalandhar, September 6

Jalandhar Police Commissioner Kuldeep Singh Chahal today dismissed SHO Navdeep Singh, who had allegedly humiliated, misbehaved and thrashed Manavjit Singh Dhillon at the Police station division No. 1 on August 16.

Navdeep Singh

A day later, Manavjit and his younger brother Jashanbir Singh Dhillon jumped into the raging Beas.

On August 25, the SHO was transferred to the Police Lines in Jalandhar.

Will act as per law SHO Navdeep Singh has been dismissed. ASI Balwir Kumar and Constable Jagjeet Kaur were suspended three days ago. The Kapurthala police is handling the case and will act as per law. Kuldeep Singh Chahal, Jalandhar CP

As dismissal of the SHO was a key demand of the Dhillon family, the last rites of Jashanbir, whose body was found on September 2, were performed today.

The dismissal report of the Police Commissioner read, “I am of considered view that the conduct of the said official is unbecoming of a member of the disciplined force and the further retention of this official in service is neither in the interest of the Police Department nor in public interest.”

The report highlights alleged humiliation, misbehaviour and thrashing of Manavjit, which led to double suicide and a detailed report, submitted to the Police Commissioner on September 6 by the DCP (City) Jalandhar, of non-functional CCTV cameras at the Police station division No. 1 since July 24, regarding which daily diary entries were made, but no information was provided to senior officers.

On September 3, SHO Navdeep, ASI Balwir Kumar and Constable Jagjeet Kaur were booked for abetment to suicide at the Talwandi Chaudhrian police station in Kapurthala.

Yesterday, a lookout circular was issued against the SHO, the ASI and the woman constable, who are on the run.

Jatinder Pal Singh Dhillon, father of Manavjit and Jashanbir, said, “I had sought the arrest and dismissal of the SHO. Today, he has been dismissed. The properties which the SHO amassed during his service period should be attached.”

Sarabjit Singh, Dhillon brothers’ friend, also sought dismissal of two other cops. “Manavjit’s body should be located at the earliest,” he said.

Chahal said, “The SHO has been dismissed. The ASI and constable were suspended three days ago. The Kapurthala police are handling the case and will act as per law.”

Kapurthala SSP Rajpal Singh Sandhu said, “We are searching for the accused.”