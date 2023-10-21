Sidelights: Prize to MLA for answering question on movie ‘Raniganj

Tribune News Service

Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan gave a special prize of speaking for two minutes to MLA Rana Inder Partap Singh when he answered his question on recently released Akshay Kumar’s movie ‘Raniganj’. “You can speak on a topic of your interest after your answer,” the Speaker said.

Punjabis scored 43 of 68 hockey goals at Asiad

The CM said, “I will like to congratulate the players who won and broke all records during the Asian Games, particularly in hockey. As many as 43 out of total 68 goals were scored by Punjabis.”

No cultural activities from December 20 to 30

CM Mann said the state would not organise any cultural festivities from December 20 to 30 this year as a mark of respect to the sacrifices made by Guru Gobind Singh and his family members for the state. This does not mean that festivities of people would be affected, he said.

Congress’ change of stance over Assembly meeting

In the beginning of the session, the Congress questioned the legality of the session and asked questions from the government. Interestingly, when CM urged the Speaker to adjourn the session, Congress MLA Pargat Singh said: Now that the Speaker has said that the session is legal, why don’t we carry on with our session?”

#Akshay Kumar #Kultar Singh Sandhwan