Sidhu bats for INDIA amid Congress-AAP tussle

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 1

Amid the strong resentment against the AAP government over the arrest of Bholath MLA Sukhpal Khaira, senior Punjab Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu once again come in support of the INDIA alliance.

Without naming any Punjab Congress leader, the former PPCC chief said, “The INDIA alliance stands like a tall mountain. A storm here and there will not affect its grandeur. Any attempt to sabotage and breach this shield to safeguard our democracy will prove futile. Punjab must understand that this is an election to choose India‘s Prime Minister and not Punjab‘s Chief Minister!!!”.

Khaira was arrested from his Chandigarh residence on Thursday morning in connection with an old NDPS case. While the Congress is calling it ‘vendetta politics’ of the AAP, the ruling party says the action was part their “zero-tolerance policy” against drugs.

The former PPCC chief had spoken in support of Khaira upon latter’s arrest. Khaira has been siding Sidhu with ever since Raja Warring took over as the PPCC chief.

Jumping the bandwagon of pro-alliance leader in Congress, Ludhiana MP Ravneet Singh Bittu advised his party’s top three leaders in the state — PPCC chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa and former CM Charanjit Singh Channi — to tell the high command that they or anyone from their families would not contest the Lok Sabha elections in case of an alliance with the AAP in Punjab and they should make way for tickets to party workers.

Bittu's statement comes in wake of senior party leaders eyeing ticket in the Lok Sabha election for themselves or their family members.

Nothing affects bloc’s grandeur

Navjot Singh Sidhu in a post on 'X said: “A storm here and there will not affect its grandeur...Punjab must understand that this is an election to choose India‘s Prime Minister and not Punjab‘s Chief Minister!!!

#Congress #Navjot Sidhu #Sukhpal Khaira