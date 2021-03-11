Navjot Sidhu blames 'mafia raj' for poll rout

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 22

Day after calling Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann a “puppet on a string” over the law and order situation in the state, former PCC chief Navjot Singh Sidhu today termed him an “honest” person, as he squarely blamed “mafia raj” for Congress’ loss in the recent Assembly elections.

Sounding a rebellious tone, Sidhu after making a ‘guest appearance’ at his successor’s installation ceremony here on Friday said he could say with confidence that “mafia raj prospered during the five years of the Congress government and with the backing of the chief ministers”.

Without naming the CMs, Sidhu made a veiled reference to the tenures of Capt Amarinder Singh as also Charanjit Singh Channi and said he did not fear the Enforcement Directorate due to his courage and moral authority to speak the truth. Terming Mann a younger brother, Sidhu said: “I am with Mann if he fights against the mafia in sand mining, transport and cable TV businesses. I will rise above the party lines and support him because it is a fight for Punjab’s existence.”

He said after losing the elections due to the mafia raj, the Congress had to reinvent itself. “We need 50 to 60 leaders who people can trust. Leaders who do not make politics their business and are not hand in glove with the mafia. When Punjab becomes mafia-free, the state will rise,” he added. —

#bhagwant mann #capt amarinder singh #charanjit channi #navjot sidhu