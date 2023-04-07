Navjot Singh Sidhu calls on 'mentor' Rahul Gandhi, 'guide' Priyanka Vadra

New Delhi/Chandigarh, April 6
Cricketer-turned-Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu, who walked out of a jail recently, met former party chief Rahul Gandhi and party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday in New Delhi.
Calling Rahul Gandhi his “mentor” and Priyanka his “friend, philosopher and guide”, Sidhu said his commitment to Punjab and his leaders “will neither flinch nor back an inch.”
It is learnt that Sidhu has been briefed about his future role in the party.
Sidhu met Rahul and Priyanka for the first time since he walked out of the Patiala Central Jail on Saturday after serving nearly 10 months in a 1988 road rage case.
Sharing a photograph of the trio, Sidhu wrote on Twitter, “Met my Mentor Rahul ji and friend, philosopher, guide Priyanka ji in New Delhi today.”
“You can jail me, intimidate me, block all my financial accounts but my commitment for Punjab and my leaders will neither flinch nor back an inch!” he added.
#Congress #navjot sidhu #priyanka gandhi vadra #rahul gandhi
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
'PM doesn’t understand importance of education': Jailed AAP leader Sisodia in a letter to people
‘It is very dangerous for the country if the prime minister ...
More worry, flattened wheat crop turns black in Punjab
Centre’s record production estimates unlikely to be met
Indian national sentenced to 33 months in jail in US; ordered to pay $2.4 mn for defrauding elderly
Ashish Bajaj, 29, pleaded guilty in August last year