Navjot Singh Sidhu calls on 'mentor' Rahul Gandhi, 'guide' Priyanka Vadra

Tribune News Service

New Delhi/Chandigarh, April 6

Cricketer-turned-Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu, who walked out of a jail recently, met former party chief Rahul Gandhi and party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday in New Delhi.

Calling Rahul Gandhi his “mentor” and Priyanka his “friend, philosopher and guide”, Sidhu said his commitment to Punjab and his leaders “will neither flinch nor back an inch.”

It is learnt that Sidhu has been briefed about his future role in the party.

Sidhu met Rahul and Priyanka for the first time since he walked out of the Patiala Central Jail on Saturday after serving nearly 10 months in a 1988 road rage case.

Sharing a photograph of the trio, Sidhu wrote on Twitter, “Met my Mentor Rahul ji and friend, philosopher, guide Priyanka ji in New Delhi today.”

“You can jail me, intimidate me, block all my financial accounts but my commitment for Punjab and my leaders will neither flinch nor back an inch!” he added.

